Russell Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

He died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1955-2020

Born April 25, 1955, in Lynch, he was the son of Marvin and Delores (Zeitner) Stahlecker. He attended grade school in Spencer and graduated from Spencer High School.

After high school, Russ served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 10, 1973, to Feb. 7, 1979, and served in Germany during that time. After his honorable discharge, Russ moved back to Lynch until later moving to Norfolk.

He later attended Northeast Community College and received an HVAC degree.

He married Cindy Walth on Aug. 30, 1975, at the Catholic church in Fairfax, S.D. To this union, there were three children: Brian, Kathy and Kevin. They later divorced.

Russ began working at Affiliated Foods/AWG in Norfolk and worked there for 30-plus years until he retired in May 2017.

He married Sally Finn on Nov. 26, 1988, in Norfolk. To this union was born a son, John.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church parish, Norfolk American Legion, and he conducted the U.S. Army Honor Guard military rites for former veterans.

Russ enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He liked to play cards, bake, cook, and he loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren. He was a very caring and giving person to everyone. He loved his Lord, family and country.

Survivors include his spouse, Sally Stahlecker of Norfolk; his children, Brian (Kristi) Stahlecker of Spearfish, S.D., Kathy (Jeff) Johnson of Lincoln, Kevin (Beth) Stahlecker of Alvord, Iowa, and John Stahlecker of Petersburg; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Delores Stahlecker of Stuart; his siblings, Glen (Judy) Stahlecker of Spencer, Cindy (Cal) Krueger of Sioux Falls, S.D., Doug (Jan) Stahlecker of Battle Creek, Randy (Sharon) Stahlecker of Alma, Lorena (Dale) Riha of Stuart, David (Sue) Stahlecker of Pocatello, Idaho, Rex (Tracy) Stahlecker of Norfolk and Joe (Jenny) Stahlecker of Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, and his brother, Tyler Stahlecker.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Russell Stahlecker

