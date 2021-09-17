NORFOLK — Private services for Russell N. Schweers, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date.
Russell Schweers died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Norfolk Veteran Home.
Russell Schweers died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Norfolk Veteran Home.
Russell Norman Schweers, son of Walter and Verna (Grosse) Schweers, was born May 6, 1929, at rural Wisner. He graduated from Wisner Public High School in 1946. Russ served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1946 until 1948.
On Nov. 12, 1949, Russ was united in marriage to Frances A. Enzminger at Omaha. They were blessed with two children, Kent and Kim.
Russ and Fran resided on a farm 9 ¼ miles north of Beemer for 34 years. In 1994, they purchased a home in Wisner and enjoyed living there.
Russ was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Lions Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed playing golf, reading and cribbage games.
Russ is survived by his children, Kent Schweers and Peggy Lamprecht and Kim Schweers and Tom Herzog; four grandchildren, Kasey Schweers (Candace Pond), Korey (Amber) Schweers, Jay Schweers and Hayley (Wes) Fairhead; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Frances; brothers Kermit and John; sister Jolene Motzkus; brothers-in-law Ken (Betty Jane) Enzminger and Richard (Verna) Enzminger; and sister-in-law Ardith Hamilton.