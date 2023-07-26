 Skip to main content
Russell Schroeder

Russell Schroeder

LEIGH — Russell W. Schroeder, 54, rural Leigh, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home northwest of Leigh.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday with a 6 p.m. vigil at the church and will resume an hour prior to services Saturday, also at the church.

1968-2023

Russell William Schroeder was born Dec. 26, 1968, in West Point to Cornelius and Shirley (Rhode) Schroeder. He was raised on the family farm north of Leigh and graduated from Leigh High School in 1987.

Russell married Cathy Liermann on Sept. 14, 1991, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. After graduating from high school, Russ worked at the Leigh Co-op service station department. He started custom baling, farming and raised background cattle while living on the family farm.

His love of tractor pulling started at the young age of 14 and continued throughout his life. He also enjoyed tractor rides with his family and friends.

Some other enjoyments were walking, Jeep rides and listening to Sunday Polka Show, but most memories and enjoyment were spent with family and friends in the Schroeder shed. Salute! He was a good-hearted person, always helping anyone who needed help.

Russell was a proud family man who loved his spouse, two sons, daughters-in-law and newborn granddaughter, Lenni Schroeder. Russell was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Russell is survived by spouse Cathy Schroeder of Leigh; two sons, Riley and Allison (Herchenbach) Schroeder of Leigh and Garrett and Beth (Wiese) Schroeder of Leigh; granddaughter Lenni Schroeder; parents Cornelius and Shirley (Rhode) Schroeder of Norfolk; siblings Lori (Mark) Bartling of Leigh, Linda Wendt of Mesa, Ariz., Janet (Daniel) Guy of Fayetteville, N.C., Gary (Liz) Schroeder of Benton, La., Ron (Sharon) Schroeder of Leigh, Cindy (Jason) Mentez of Boerne, Texas, Debbie (Jerry) Martini of Gilbert, Ariz.; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

Russell was preceded in death by parents-in-law Vernon and Marlene Liermann; brother-in-law Clark Ahrens; nephew Wade Wendt; and loving grandparents on both sides of the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

