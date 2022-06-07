NORFOLK — Services for Russell H. Pollard, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Blank will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the services at Home for Funerals Chapel.
Russell Pollard died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1956-2022
Russell was born on Dec. 4, 1956, in Norfolk, the son of Merrill and Donna Marie (Pierce) Pollard. He was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1976.
He was employed by Pollard Pumping and Norfolk Transmission & Muffler. He also had a metal recycling business.
Russell is survived by his children, Lonnie (Tina) Pollard of Norfolk, Keri (Trevor) Werner of Norfolk, Melissa Vasquez of Pipestone, Minn., and Justin (Ivy) Pollard of Norfolk; a stepdaughter, Kyla (Brandon) Peterson of Norton, Kan.; 14 grandchildren and a great-grandchild; sisters Rita Schumacher of Crofton, Robin Pollard of Norfolk and Lisa Goodman of Omaha; and a brother-in-law, John Theisen of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Steven.
