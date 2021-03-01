Russell Nore

ALBION — Private graveside services for Russell A. Nore, 93, formerly of Albion, will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 and Sons of the American Legion Post 162 of Albion.
Visitation with no family present will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Masks are requested. Health measures will be followed.
He died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Tabatha Journey House in Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.