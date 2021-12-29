Services for Russell J. Miller, 60, were Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, Iowa. The Rev. Joel McNeil officiated and burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.
Russell Miller died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a four-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.
1961-2021
Russell John Miller was born on July 15, 1961, in Omaha to John and Mary Jane (Gray) Miller. Russ grew up on a farm near Dunlap and graduated in 1979. He was the oldest of three children, as well as his dear friend, Pete Haase, who he considered an older brother.
He began his work career for a year at Farmland in Denison before going to Sioux Empire College in Hawarden, Iowa. Russ played on the Sioux Empire baseball team.
On Nov. 20, 1982, Russ married Lori Kenkel at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling, Iowa. The couple lived in Sioux City while Russ completed college. They then moved to Blair, where Russ worked for Medicine Chest in Blair and Tekamah for a year, after which he went to work for Shopko in Grand Island and Omaha.
In 1995, Russ went to work for IBP in Council Bluffs for a short time; he was transferred to Sutton as a station buyer for 23 years. In 2018, Russ accepted a plant buyer position with Tyson Foods in Madison. He and Lori made their home in Norfolk.
Russ enjoyed every job he held over the years, where he made many lifelong friends. But during his time at Tyson Foods, Russ often said this was the job that he loved the most. He also felt blessed to have worked with a group of great people who he considered not only friends but family.
Growing up, Russ loved to play baseball. He spoke often about how he would pitch baseballs to his Grandpa Miller. He also enjoyed raccoon hunting, mushroom hunting, fishing, gambling and watching horse races. Russ was a generous person who enjoyed helping others get through tough times. He had a gift of making friends wherever he went.
Above all, he loved his spouse, Lori, and his family. He loved making memories with them. It goes without saying the ones that melted his heart were his grandchildren. He loved and cherished each and every one of them. In 2018, Russ joined the Catholic church in Dunlap, where he grew in his faith.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jane Miller. He is survived by his spouse, Lori Miller of Norfolk; five children, Emily (Drew) Jones of North Platte, twins Amanda (Jeff) Roy of Kearney, Amy (Chad Schultz) of Kearney, Elizabeth (John) Furman of Blair and Matthew (Tori) Miller of Iowa City; nine grandchildren, Alexia, Drew, Madison, Jaelynn, Miles, Shea, Lillian, Willow and Nora; two sisters, Shelly (Bob) Buresh and Tami (Bud) Dunham, both of Dunlap; and many other relatives, coworkers and friends.
Rick Rannells ran the music for the service. “Amazing Grace” was sung by Janet Thomsen. Pallbearers were Pete Haase, Jim Gray, Thomas Buresh, Bridget Jolkowski, Ashli Dunham, Kenneth Dunham. Taylor Dunham, Nathan Beermann and Jackson Thomsen.
