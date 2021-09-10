PILGER — Memorial services for Russell L. Hauf, 61, Pilger, were Friday, Sept. 10, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Deb Valentine officiated with military honors.
Russell Hauf died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
1960-2021
Russell Lamoine Hauf was born on May 8, 1960, in Salina, Kan., to Donal D. and Glenda (Robertson) Hauf. He attended Pilger Elementary and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1979. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 12, 1980, and served until he was honorably discharged after 20 years of service on Sept. 30, 2000.
After his military career, Russell worked as a chemical compounder for Dentsply Caulk in Delaware for several years.
In 2019, he returned to Nebraska and later moved to Pilger. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. He loved to go fishing, crab fishing, hunting, attending and watching NASCAR races and attending air shows.
Survivors include a daughter, Rachel and Justen Levere of New Castle, Del.; grandchildren Christian, Haylee, Candace, Xavier, Reniya and Shania Miller; brother Rick and Becky Hauf of Norfolk; and a sister, Robin and Mike Jensen of Pierce. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Glenda Hauf; daughter Nicole Hauf; and brother Roger Hauf.