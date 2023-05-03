 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russell Caauwe

Russell Caauwe

Russell Dean Caauwe, 91, Huntley, Ill., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with his family by his side.

Russell was born in Norfolk on Aug. 26, 1931, to parents Frank and Erma Grace (nee Wenke) Cauuwe.

He married Bjorg Solvadottir in November 1954, and the couple was happily married for 57 years prior to Bjorg’s death in 2011.

Russell is survived by his children, Terry (Jim) Annable, Jennifer (Fred) Theil and Tanya Jaksha; his grandchildren, Kate (Matthew), Alex, Andrew (Alex), Victoria (Connor), Jenna (Troy), Jack, Madeline, Valur and Ella; his brother, Tom (Marilyn) Caauwe; son-in-law Randy Nash; and honorary daughter Mary Armstrong.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Bjorg Caauwe; his daughter, Kristin Nash; and his son, Dennis Caauwe.

Cremation was private at DeFiore Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be posted at www.defiorefuneral.com.

In other news

Barbara Boubin

Barbara Boubin

CLARKSON — Barbara J. Boubin, 89, Clarkson, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.

Deborah Walters

Deborah Walters

NORFOLK — Visitation for Deborah A. “Deb” Walters, 71, Meadow Grove, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Janet Koenig

Janet Koenig

CREIGHTON — Services for Janet Koenig, 78, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Thomas Hagstrom

Thomas Hagstrom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.

Hunter Cramm

Hunter Cramm

NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Walter Petersen Jr.

Walter Petersen Jr.

TILDEN — Memorial services for Walter R. Petersen Jr., 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post …

Kenneth Jenson

Kenneth Jenson

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth D. “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Jenson died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Erna Mellor

Erna Mellor

WAYNE — Services for Erna (Baier) Mellor, 103, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Sandra Christ

Sandra Christ

CLARKSON — Memorial services for Sandra Christ, 70, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Matt Gutowski officiating. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara