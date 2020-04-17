Russell Bradford

LAUREL — Services for Russell P. Bradford, 77, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
In other news
WEST POINT — Services for Kenneth J. Echtenkamp, 95, West Point, are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Due to the current Directed Health Measures regarding COVID-19, the service will be private.
WISNER — Services for Melvina Dinklage, 99, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Due to the current Directed Health Measures concerning COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
MADISON — Graveside services for Aurette M. Geu, 92, Madison, will be Monday, April 20, at the David City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
LAUREL — Services for Russell P. Bradford, 77, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
CLARKSON — Services for Betty J. Dolezal, 82, Clarkson, were Friday in Sioux City with the Rev. Michael Awe officiating. Burial was in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson with the Rev. Raymond Doubrava officiating.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Darrel E. Puls, 84, Cotter, Ark., will be at the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Private services for Orville J. Steffen, 80, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at a later date due to current health restrictions.
CLARKSON — Private graveside services for Marcella A. (Jindra) Fichtl, 86, Norfolk, will be at Clarkson National Cemetery.