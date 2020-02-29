CHAMBERS — Memorial Services for Russell Barelmann, 85, of Chambers will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Chambers with the Rev. Dean Seger officiating. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, north of Wisner. Memorial Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
He died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.