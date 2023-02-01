SPENCER — Russel Kirkpatrick, 70, O’Neill, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Services will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER — Russel Kirkpatrick, 70, O’Neill, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Services will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Knox Lee Korth, newborn son of Byron and Meagan (Riedel) Korth, passed peacefully in his parents loving arms on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, will be held at a later date in the spring and are under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for John L. “Tolly” Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Le…
OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.
PAGE — Services for Jeane Sorensen, 94, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in the Page Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.
TILDEN — Services for Clara Belle Volk, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Clara Belle died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janet Pavelka, 85, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janet Pavelka died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Margaret J. DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.