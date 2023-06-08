 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russel Kind

Russel Kind

WISNER — Services for Russel F. Kind, 86, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

 Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the auditorium.

Russel Kind died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home.

Russel Frederick Kind was born on the family farm south of Wisner to Fred A. and Esther (Krueger) Kind. He attended eight years at School District 34 south of Wisner and graduated from Wisner High School in 1955. Later that year, he went into the Army, stationed in Alaska for two years.

He married Margaret Heller on March 12, 1961. Russ and Margaret farmed seven years before moving into Wisner. He then worked for Butch Thietje, Cengas and then purchased Wisner Plumbing and Heating in 1977.

After 21 years, he retired. During his years, he was in the Wisner Fire and Rescue for 24-1/2 years. During this time, he earned the Cuming County Firefighter of the Year award two times. He was a member of the Lions Club for 10 years. Later he was recognized as Citizen of the Year in 1991.

Russ was a Boy Scout Leader for seven years. In 1973, he had seven Eagle Scouts and was recognized from the State of Nebraska for this accomplishment. His other hobbies in his life were hunting Indian artifacts with his dad.

Russ liked going to shows to talk to other enthusiasts and go to schools and teach children. He enjoyed hunting and shooting blue rock and taught his spouse how to shoot while they dated and continued throughout their lives together.

Fishing was a big part, and he taught his daughters and grandchildren and many other children when Russ and Margaret started the Kids Fishing Pond in the 1980s. He took time to take residents of the Wisner Manor fishing. He was interested in history and dug in the “Old Wisner Dump,” recovering many bottles and jugs from the late 1800s to early 1900s.

Flower and vegetable gardening was another of his joys along with sharing his harvest. He took time to show preschool children his garden and share watermelon with them.

Survivors include his spouse, Margaret Kind of Wisner; and daughters and their families, Wendy Kyser of Lincoln (son Justin and spouse Sydney Kyser), Deborah Keeney of Beatrice (daughter Halley and spouse Walker Payton), and Stephane and Scott James of Wisner (daughters Cali James and boyfriend Christian Good and daughter Renesmee and Cadence James). Nieces and nephews also survive Russel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Esther Kind; stepmother Mrytle Kind; sister Lorraine Kind in infancy; and a brother, Harland Kind.

A luncheon will follow the private burial.

In other news

Marlin Schuttler

Marlin Schuttler

WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Marlin E. Schuttler, 84, Bancroft and Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.

Victoria Ashker

Victoria Ashker

NORFOLK — Services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Victoria Ashker died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Clarence Sorenson

Clarence Sorenson

AINSWORTH — Clarence R. Sorenson, 82, Brewster, formerly of Long Pine died Monday, June 5, 2023, at his residence north of Brewster.

Norris Schwartz

Norris Schwartz

WISNER — Services for Norris Schwartz, 98, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Russel Kind

Russel Kind

WISNER — Services for Russel F. Kind, 86, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery with military honors.

Gary Schoepf

Gary Schoepf

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Schoepf, 82, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Lutheran Cemetery Columbarium in Brookings, S.D.

Elsa Gloe

Elsa Gloe

OSMOND — Services for Elsa Gloe, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Elsa Gloe died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Edgewood Memory Care in Norfolk.

Ruth Bichlmeier

Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ruth Bichlmeier died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Larry Good

Larry Good

NELIGH — Memorial services for Larry V. Good, 73, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara