WISNER — Services for Russel F. Kind, 86, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the auditorium.
Russel Kind died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home.
Russel Frederick Kind was born on the family farm south of Wisner to Fred A. and Esther (Krueger) Kind. He attended eight years at School District 34 south of Wisner and graduated from Wisner High School in 1955. Later that year, he went into the Army, stationed in Alaska for two years.
He married Margaret Heller on March 12, 1961. Russ and Margaret farmed seven years before moving into Wisner. He then worked for Butch Thietje, Cengas and then purchased Wisner Plumbing and Heating in 1977.
After 21 years, he retired. During his years, he was in the Wisner Fire and Rescue for 24-1/2 years. During this time, he earned the Cuming County Firefighter of the Year award two times. He was a member of the Lions Club for 10 years. Later he was recognized as Citizen of the Year in 1991.
Russ was a Boy Scout Leader for seven years. In 1973, he had seven Eagle Scouts and was recognized from the State of Nebraska for this accomplishment. His other hobbies in his life were hunting Indian artifacts with his dad.
Russ liked going to shows to talk to other enthusiasts and go to schools and teach children. He enjoyed hunting and shooting blue rock and taught his spouse how to shoot while they dated and continued throughout their lives together.
Fishing was a big part, and he taught his daughters and grandchildren and many other children when Russ and Margaret started the Kids Fishing Pond in the 1980s. He took time to take residents of the Wisner Manor fishing. He was interested in history and dug in the “Old Wisner Dump,” recovering many bottles and jugs from the late 1800s to early 1900s.
Flower and vegetable gardening was another of his joys along with sharing his harvest. He took time to show preschool children his garden and share watermelon with them.
Survivors include his spouse, Margaret Kind of Wisner; and daughters and their families, Wendy Kyser of Lincoln (son Justin and spouse Sydney Kyser), Deborah Keeney of Beatrice (daughter Halley and spouse Walker Payton), and Stephane and Scott James of Wisner (daughters Cali James and boyfriend Christian Good and daughter Renesmee and Cadence James). Nieces and nephews also survive Russel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Esther Kind; stepmother Mrytle Kind; sister Lorraine Kind in infancy; and a brother, Harland Kind.
A luncheon will follow the private burial.