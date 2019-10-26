Russel Anderson

PIERCE — Services for Russel J. Anderson, 75, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the the church.
He died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2019
Born Oct. 26, 1943, in Pierce, Russel J. Anderson was the son of John and Rosella (Koehler) Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. He attended School District 8 and Zion Lutheran School before graduating from Pierce High School in 1962.
After high school, Russel was in the National Guard for six years and married Marlene Wragge on Aug. 25, 1963, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Russel worked at Kolterman Farm Equipment in rural Pierce, and he lived and farmed north of Pierce most of his life.
Russel enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, tractor pulls, working, rodeos and tinkering with tractors. Russel always loved farming with his boys and their families.
Russel enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, with anything they were doing.
He was a member at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce, the Farmers Co-op board and past president, and past president of the church council.
Survivors include his spouse of 56 years, Marlene Anderson of Pierce; his sons, Jeff (Lisa) Anderson of Pierce and Troy (Lindsay) Anderson of Pierce; his grandchildren, Quentin Anderson, Carter Anderson, Kelton Anderson, Colter Anderson and Kate Anderson; his brother-in-law, Dennis (Betty) Wragge of Pierce; his niece, Denice (Bill) Hansen of Pierce and their children, Bridger and Daley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosella; a brother, Randal Anderson; a grandson, Kalvin Anderson; and his in-laws, Herman and Verlyn Wragge.
Casketbearers will be Russel’s grandchildren: Quentin Anderson, Carter Anderson, Kelton Anderson, Colter Anderson and Kate Anderson.
