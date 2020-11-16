O’NEILL — Memorial services for Russ Foree, 95, O’Neill, will be at a later date.
He died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Country Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Russ Foree, 95, O’Neill, will be at a later date.
He died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Country Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
ATKINSON — Services for Gerald “Sprockets” O’Connell, 73, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 86 of Atkinson.
LAUREL – Memorial visitation for Mary L. (Miller) (Rohde) Halley of Arlington Heights, Ill., formerly of the Coleridge area, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Laurel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Burial will follow at the Laurel Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Carol Larsen, 98, Wayne, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Larsen died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
CROFTON — Services for Sister Janet Guenther, 73, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent in Milwaukee, Wis.
SPENCER — Services for John H. Prouty, 95, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Harry Sage, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.
O’NEILL — Services for Conda Williamson, 77, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Helen M. (Woolley) Pochop, 98, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Osmond City Cemetery. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.