TILDEN — Services for Rudy Spulak, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
He died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1953-2021
Rudy Eugene Spulak, son of Rudy and Lillian (Buresh) Spulak, was born June 14, 1953, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. He attended two country schools in the Battle Creek area and Battle Creek Public School.
Growing up, Rudy worked for several farmers and neighbors.
Rudy was united in marriage to Irene Timperley on April 26, 1974, at Tilden. They were blessed with three children: Jeremy, Eugenia and Trenten.
In 1974, Rudy and Irene moved to a farm northwest of Tilden on Irene’s grandparents’ farmstead. While first working for his father-in-law, Rudy started building his own farm operation, which always included cows and pigs. He had a big love for his livestock and enjoyed giving the grandkids rides around the farm and going to feed the livestock. Rudy enjoyed helping his neighbors and friends from their close-knit farming community.
Rudy was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. He was baptized and confirmed on Sept. 27, 1986.
Rudy is survived by his spouse, Irene; his children, Jeremy (Vanessa) Spulak, Gina (Marco) Kpeglo and Trenten (Ann) Spulak; seven grandchildren: Isabela, Kendra, Brianna, Elizabeth, Colt, Victoria and Cannon; and his siblings, Dorothy Kniseley of Hixton, Wis., Lillian Bierman of Battle Creek, Virginia Spulak of Martinsburg, Connie (Tom) Koenig of Elwood and Roger (Janet) Spulak of Meadow Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Norman; a sister, LaVerne; a half-sister, Pamela; nieces Lori and Theresa; and several brothers-in-law.