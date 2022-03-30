RAEVILLE — Services for Rudolph G. “Rudy” Starman, 90, of Petersburg will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 229 and VFW Post 5816 of Elgin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
Rudolph Starman died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Arbor Care Rehabilitation Center in Neligh.
1931-2022
He is survived by his spouse, MaryAnn of Petersburg; eight children, Bonnie (Pat) Baum of Albion, Jan (Jerry) Heithoff of Elgin, Rick (Jan) Starman of Petersburg, Frank (Jean) Starman of Kearney, Marilyn Hansen of Tilden, Deb (Kelly) Stewart of Norfolk, Jim (Christy) Starman of Omaha and Lisa (Brian) Spatz of Lincoln; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marcella Schiltmeyer of Elgin; one brother, Norbert (Jan) Starman of Elgin; three sisters-in-law, Ann Beckman of Norfolk; Helen Preusser of Petersburg and Doris Beckman of Jackson; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.