Ruby Wesely

Ruby Wesely

CLARKSON — Services for Ruby Matthies Wesely, 77, of Schuyler will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Laura Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue 9 a.m. Wednesday until service time, both at the church.

She died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.

Ruby was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Butler County, Nebraska, to Leo and Libbie (Bobek) Kucera. She attended Butler County Grade School and graduated from David City High School in 1961. Ruby and her sister moved to Fremont where they worked in a secretarial pool for Gambles.

On May 29, 1965, Ruby was united in marriage to LeRoy Matthies at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The couple farmed west of Clarkson for 25 years. Ruby worked at the nursing home in Clarkson and also at Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus. LeRoy passed away on April 12, 1991.

On July 1, 1998, Ruby married Eugene Wesely at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo. The couple lived on his farm in Cedar Bluffs. After Gene’s death in 2003, Ruby moved to Schuyler. While living in Schuyler, Ruby worked for the City of Schuyler where she drove the Handi-Van for the Senior Center. Ruby enjoyed cake decorating, dancing, embroidery work, square dancing, crocheting and writing short amusing poems. Halloween was a special holiday as she enjoyed creating a spook house in the garage on the farm for many years.

Ruby is survived by daughter Kimberly (Jay Litterer) Matthies of Moline, Ill., and grandchildren Skyler and Kaylin Maltby of Moline; son Christopher (Jenny) Matthies of Stanton and grandchildren Kaylee and Johnathon Matthies of Stanton; son Mark (Amy) Matthies of Clarkson and grandchildren Dustin (Julie) Brabec of Belle Plaine, Minn., Kyle and Kalen Roth of Lincoln and Tucker and Austin Matthies of Clarkson; great-grandchildren Lydia Matthies of Moline, Kinley, Ryder and Brayson Brabec of Belle Plaine and Madeline Roth of Lincoln; brother Dennis (Eileen) Kucera of Bellwood; brother-in-law Lambert Perina of Clarkson; sisters-in-law Lucille Mundil of Leigh, Marlene Thege of Clarkson and Pam Thege of Schuyler; stepchildren and their families, Richard (Amber) Wesely of Cedar Bluffs, Monica Glodowski of North Bend and Carolyn (Ken) Rezac of Ames; along with many nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by parents Leo and Libbie Kucera; first husband LeRoy Matthies; second husband Eugene Wesely; sister and husband Darlene and Dick Schutt; in-laws Dee Perina, Dorothy and Albin Charipar, Duane and Lorraine Matthies and Jerry Mundil; nephews Daniel Kucera, Kenny Charipar, Kenny Rowell and Kenny Claussen; and nieces Deanna Kucera and Carol Volk.

Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

