O’NEILL — Services for Ruby C. Wayman, 90, O’Neill, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill, with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Ruby Wayman died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill. Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.
1932-2022
Ruby Catherine Kloppenborg was born on Feb. 13, 1932, in Emmet to Henry and Grace (Lindemann) Kloppenborg. She attended elementary school in Emmet and graduated from O’Neill High School in 1949.
Ruby met Norman Wayman at the drug store and he asked her to go to a dance. He entered the Army. When he returned from Germany, the couple were married in Emmet on Aug. 29, 1953. To this union, three daughters were born; Marjorie, Diane and Darlene.
Ruby spent her life serving others. From her family to her jobs in food service, she was always helping others. She worked for a time at McIntosh Jewelry, then the O’Neill Nursing Home, then the Evergreen, and until recently, CNCS.
Ruby was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill, serving in the Women’s group and helping with Church Council. She was also a member of the Dorcas Quilting Circle and the Friendship Circle. Ruby enjoyed quilting (making several Quilts of Valor), gardening, bowling, square dancing, canning and cooking. She would make treats for the residents of the Evergreen and the nursing home for the holidays.
Ruby is survived by her three children, Marjorie (Dennis) Sperling of St. Paul, Diane (Kevin) Balderson of O’Neill, Darlene (Stanley) Linden of Cairo; six grandchildren, Lynnette (Chris) Anderson, LeeAnn Sperling, Tracy (Dillon) Owens, Daniel (Niki) Balderson, Shawn Linden, Dustin (Becky) Linden; seven great-grandchildren; three sister-in-laws, Toby Kloppenborg of O’Neill, Jackie Kloppenborg of Emmet and Helen Kloppenborg of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Wayman in 2012; four brothers, Ernie Kloppenborg, Ervin (Vera and Doris) Kloppenborg, Al Kloppenborg, Don Kloppenborg; and one sister, Lovina (George) Peirson.