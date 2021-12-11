Ruby Roberts

WAYNE — Services are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, rural Wakefield. Rudy Roberts died on Friday, Dec. 10, at Providence Medical Center.
MADISON — Services are pending for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Melvin Armfield, 86, of Tilden and formerly of the Naper area, will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rev. Matt Gilmore officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, with military rites provided by …
With sadness for all who knew her, Elise Scheffel passed to a better place on Nov. 15, 2021. She was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Norfolk to Albert William Kendall and Margaret Elise Unthank.
CONCORD — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Vernon C. Seevers, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Community Bible Church, 401 E. Park Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt A…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…
LAUREL — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Luella Bose died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Michael D. Witt, 78, Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.