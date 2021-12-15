WAYNE — Services for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Wayne.
Ruby Roberts died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2021
Ruby Ann Roberts was born July 17, 1932, to Charles and Anna (Dinnsen) Menkens in Center. She was baptized Dec. 4, 1932, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She joined Redeemer Lutheran Church, which later became Our Savior Church. Ruby grew up in rural Knox County, enjoying the freedoms of the farm. As a child, her chores included picking up cobs, gathering eggs, milking cows and helping in the garden. Ruby’s faithful dog, Rags, was always near her side.
Ruby had fond memories of attending Sunshine School District 70 until eighth grade, which instilled her love of education. Ruby attended high school in Niobrara, graduating in 1949. While attending high school, Ruby boarded with a lady in town due to transportation. Ruby received a 10-cent allowance, which she saved to purchase roller skates.
Ruby headed to Nebraska Normal College in Wayne, earning a teaching certificate. During this time, she met Leonard Roberts at the roller rink. Ruby returned to Niobrara to teach country school. Leonard continued to write letters and make the hour-and-a-half hour drive to see Ruby. Marriage followed on March 6, 1951, at Bloomfield.
Ruby was a housewife, farmwife and mom. She milked cows, raised chickens and always had a large garden to help provide for their family. Ruby was active in the community and canvassed for petitions and collected for charitable organizations. Most of all, Ruby enjoyed attending her children’s numerous activities continually supporting them.
Education was extremely important, and Ruby ensured all eight children completed high school and earned college degrees. The highlight of each year was attending the county fair taking pleasure in the children’s 4-H accomplishments. The family continued to grow with grandchildren who couldn’t wait to stay at the “farm.” The grandchildren quickly learned where the snack drawer was or when the time was right to get Grandma to play a game with them.
A special treat was staying up late to watch Johnny Carson. During the little free time, Ruby could be found reading. She also found time to enjoy playing the piano and taking furniture-refinishing classes. Family pets were always found to hold a special place for Ruby. Each year, Ruby and Leonard would attend the New Year’s Eve Fireman’s dance.
Ruby is survived by her children, Connie Roberts of Wakefield, Patricia (Robert) Ashbacher of Omaha, Carolyn Brown of Norfolk, Donna (Mark) Wayt of Watertown, S.D., Denise Wade of Norfolk, Penny (Mitch) Baier of Wayne, Keith Roberts of Wakefield and Kent Roberts of Wakefield; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Leonard in 2011; brothers Andrew, Carl, George, Harry and Herbert Menkens; sister and brothers-in-law; a son in-law; and a grandson in-law.
Memorials may be directed to the Roberts family.