WAYNE — Private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, 103, Carroll, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
No visitation is planned.
Ruby Nelson died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1919-2022
Ruby Mary (Fredrickson) Nelson was born on June 30, 1919, in Carroll to Christian and Averina (Sylvanus) Fredrickson. She graduated from Carroll High School and received her bachelors of arts degree in education from Wayne State College.
Ruby and Vermond were married April 19, 1942, and resided on a farm south of Carroll. Vermond died in February 1978. She spent her entire teaching career in rural country schools, and in 1983, Ruby joined her three sisters in wrapping up a total of 146 years in Nebraska classrooms.
The teaching “Fredrickson Sisters” included Ruby, Laura Fredrickson, Ethel Malmberg and Mable Jones. At that time, they were recognized by President Ronald Reagan for their contributions to education. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Wayne.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Terry) Bartling of Wayne; a son, Brian Nelson of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Kelly (Larry) Ballinger of Pender and Matthew (Pam) Bartling of Lincoln; her great-grandchildren, Paige (Ben) Hegge, Hallie Ballinger, Emma Bartling, Jakson Bartling and Rowan Bartling; her great-great-granddaughter, Tatum Kay Hegge; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Vermond in 1978; a son, Christian on May 15, 2019; a great-grandson, Aiden Bartling; 10 brothers and sisters.