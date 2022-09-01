 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruby Nelson

Ruby Nelson

WAYNE — Private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, 103, Carroll, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

No visitation is planned.

Ruby Nelson died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1919-2022

Ruby Mary (Fredrickson) Nelson was born on June 30, 1919, in Carroll to Christian and Averina (Sylvanus) Fredrickson. She graduated from Carroll High School and received her bachelors of arts degree in education from Wayne State College.

Ruby and Vermond were married April 19, 1942, and resided on a farm south of Carroll. Vermond died in February 1978. She spent her entire teaching career in rural country schools, and in 1983, Ruby joined her three sisters in wrapping up a total of 146 years in Nebraska classrooms.

The teaching “Fredrickson Sisters” included Ruby, Laura Fredrickson, Ethel Malmberg and Mable Jones. At that time, they were recognized by President Ronald Reagan for their contributions to education. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Wayne.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Terry) Bartling of Wayne; a son, Brian Nelson of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Kelly (Larry) Ballinger of Pender and Matthew (Pam) Bartling of Lincoln; her great-grandchildren, Paige (Ben) Hegge, Hallie Ballinger, Emma Bartling, Jakson Bartling and Rowan Bartling; her great-great-granddaughter, Tatum Kay Hegge; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Vermond in 1978; a son, Christian on May 15, 2019; a great-grandson, Aiden Bartling; 10 brothers and sisters.

Tags

In other news

Ruby Nelson

Ruby Nelson

WAYNE — Private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, 103, Carroll, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Raymond Doerr

Raymond Doerr

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Lila Tangeman

Lila Tangeman

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lila M. Tangeman, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

James Prauner

James Prauner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. James Prauner died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in Battle Creek.

Jason Bourquin

Jason Bourquin

ATKINSON — Services for Jason Bourquin, 38, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.

Anna Leinen

Anna Leinen

NORFOLK — Services for Anna Leinen, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Anna Leinen died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Laine Wiegard

Laine Wiegard

NORFOLK — Private memorial service for Laine J. Wiegard, 71, Norfolk, will be under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

James Prauner

James Prauner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Leoma Fuelberth

Leoma Fuelberth

OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara