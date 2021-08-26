Ruby Kruntorad

CLEARWATER — Services for Ruby J. Kruntorad, 96, originally of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour before services.
Kruntorad died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1925-2021
Ruby Josephine Kruntorad was born on June 9, 1925, to Rose and James Havel in Creston. She grew up in Stanton.
Ruby was united in marriage on June 3, 1947, to Lyle Kruntorad. To this union, three children were born: Duane, Larry and La Vonne.
Ruby dedicated her life of service as a teacher, teacher aide and librarian for numerous years. Her most cherished endeavor was her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, playing cards and bingo.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lyle; a son, Duane; a daughter and son-in-law, La Vonne and Jack Barlow, and baby.
She is survived by a son, Larry Kruntorad of Ewing; a daughter-in-law, Dixie Kruntorad of Wagner, S.D.; dear friend Bill Hubert of Neligh; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
