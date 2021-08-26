You have permission to edit this article.
Ruby Kruntorad

CLEARWATER — Services for Ruby J. Kruntorad, 96, originally of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour before services.

Kruntorad died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Ruby Josephine Kruntorad was born on June 9, 1925, to Rose and James Havel in Creston. She grew up in Stanton.

Ruby was united in marriage on June 3, 1947, to Lyle Kruntorad. To this union, three children were born: Duane, Larry and La Vonne.

Ruby dedicated her life of service as a teacher, teacher aide and librarian for numerous years. Her most cherished endeavor was her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, playing cards and bingo.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lyle; a son, Duane; a daughter and son-in-law, La Vonne and Jack Barlow, and baby.

She is survived by a son, Larry Kruntorad of Ewing; a daughter-in-law, Dixie Kruntorad of Wagner, S.D.; dear friend Bill Hubert of Neligh; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

