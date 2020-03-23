Ruby Johnson

NELIGH — Ruby (Kuehn) Johnson, 95, died at the Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Because of the recent global COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a memorial service.
———
Ruby came to Neligh in 1945 as a new bride after marrying Navy Aviation Machinist 1st Class Roland Johnson in California. He died in 2003.
Ruby, along with spouse Rolly, were lifelong members of the United Methodist Church in Neligh.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Johnson of Lincoln and Russ Johnson (spouse Janice) of Norfolk; a daughter, Janell (Johnson) Poehling of San Diego; a sister, Jeanette Schneider of Vacaville, Calif.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
