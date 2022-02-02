O’NEILL — Services for Ruby Belzer, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
Ruby Belzer died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
1930-2022
Ruby Myrta Fox was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Miller to Charles and Elizabeth (Hoppens) Fox. She grew up in and around Emmet. She graduated from Atkinson High School in 1947. She worked alongside her mother, brothers and sisters at home helping out wherever needed.
But, if you asked her, she always preferred working in the hayfield with her dad and brothers, where she drove the mower. She loved horses, especially Trixie, who was her favorite because he rode the fastest.
On Jan. 2, 1951, she married Francis (Fritz) Belzer, converting to her Catholic faith, and to this union, five children were born, including the first set of twins born at the new St. Anthony’s Hospital. After her children started school, she worked as a secretary with many supervisors with her favorite being Orville Nickeson at Nebraska Public Power District for 25 years.
Ruby led a faith-filled life, taking pride in her love of lending a helping hand wherever needed. She was a member of O’Neill St. Patrick’s Church, Catholic Daughters, altar society and the Legion of Mary. She instilled this faith and life of service with her children and grandchildren.
When her spouse, Fritz, managed the O’Neill Legion Club and started the steak house, Ruby was always the one Fritz preferred hosting on those busy Saturday nights, because he knew her smiling face greeting patrons was the best start to their evening.
Family was Ruby’s number one priority. She made time on her weekends helping out at her parents, fixing hair for her sister, Carol, and mother. Friday nights were for gathering at the house, playing cards and making tacos. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking them on small road trips, visiting the Royal Zoo and Ashfalls Fossil beds, teaching them her little tricks when she was cooking. She always made sure she had a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies hot out of the oven waiting for you when you came for a visit. She enjoyed visiting residents at the nursing home and usually had a few grandkids with her, knowing the residents would enjoy them.
After her spouse, Fritz, passed away in 1997, her son, Robert, became her companion and caretaker until she moved to the Evergreen Assisted Living facility in 2019.
Ruby is survived by her five children, Jim Belzer of O’Neill, Greg (Polly Collins) Belzer of O’Neill, Robert Belzer of O’Neill and Gary (Jill Waters) Belzer of Lincoln; a daughter, JaNel (Bruce) Morrow of Omaha; 12 grandchildren, Kristi (Chad) Gideon, Leslie Smith, Brittany (Nick) Hoffman, Lacey (Aaron) Gottula, Cody Belzer, Gretchen Belzer, Katy (Don) Doty, Stefanie (Enio) Hernandez, Makayla (Taylor) Oltjenbruns, Megan (Andrew) Rudd, Grant (Kayla Elaine) Belzer and Bayley (Ryan) Pinney; 24 great-grandchildren, (Kristi) Cody, Gracee and Grayson, (Leslie) Hayley and Carly Jo (Lacey) Ellie and Reid, (Gretchen) Brianna, Mason and Kiptyn, (Katy) Christopher and Audrianna, (Stefanie) Izabel Ruby, (Makayla) Makenna, Brooklee and Kaia, (Megan) Wells, (Grant) Alyssa, Peyton, Emilia, Areigh and Freya, (Bayley) Brody and Gianna; a sister, Opal Bosn of O’Neill; three brothers, Larry (Hilda) Fox of Atkinson, Gordon Fox and fiancé, Vivian Van Buren of O’Neill, Raymond (Georgia) Fox of Bella Vista, Ark.; four sisters-in-law, Patty Fox of San Clemente, Calif., Evelyn Fox of Atkinson, Lois Fox of Omaha, Mary Burvial in O’Neill; brother-in law Bill Kelly of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews that she loved as if they were her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Fox; six brothers, Leonard Fox, Gilbert (Doris) Fox, Wayne (Lou) Fox, Chuck Fox, Bob (Kathy) Fox and Lyle Fox; three sisters, Esther (George) Brainard, Marie Kelly and Carol Fox; and a brother-in-law, George Bosn.
Ruby’s family would like to thank Valerie Dempster and the rest of the staff of the Evergreen for their excellent care and attention that they gave our mother.
Pallbearers are Roy Fox, Kurt Fox, John Kelly, Charlie Bosn, Tony Bosn, and Tom Bosn. Honorary pallbearer is Mitch Bosn. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.