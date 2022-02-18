HARTINGTON — Services for Roy Reichle, 61, St. Helena, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Roy Reichle was found Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Missouri River near the Discover Bridge in Cedar County after being reported missing.
DODGE — Services for Richard J. Klitz, 72, formerly of Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Clara Fuchtman, 103, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove. David London died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. Beltz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph City Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred C. Dunn, 105, Randolph, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the Theophilus Cemetery in Winside.
COLERIDGE — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Bruning, 71, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.