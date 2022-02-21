ST. HELENA — Services for Roy D. Reichle, 61, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena at a future date.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the church and continue until service time.
Roy Reichle was found Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Missouri River near the Discovery Bridge in Cedar County after being reported missing.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.