Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you plan to be outdoors. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.


&&

Roy Reichle

ST. HELENA — Services for Roy D. Reichle, 61, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena at a future date.

Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the church and continue until service time.

Roy Reichle was found Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Missouri River near the Discovery Bridge in Cedar County after being reported missing.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

