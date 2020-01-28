NELIGH — Services for Roy Davis, 75, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Mike Eckley will officiate with burial in Royal Cemetery in Royal.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
———
Roy Emerson Davis, son of Roy and Geraldine (Allen) Davis, was born Aug. 30, 1944, at Clearwater. He attended Clearwater and Orchard schools and graduated from Gold Beach High School in Gold Beach, Ore.
On Dec. 27, 1975, Roy married Sheila Berry at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Seth, Anne and Aaron.
As a young adult, Roy worked in a sawmill in Oregon and farmed with his family in Nebraska. In 1981, he bought the West Hillview Motel and proudly owned and operated it for 35 years.
He started Davis Antiques after a lifetime of collecting and restoring antiques.
Roy also loved gardening and landscaping. Roy loved history and genealogy and was his family’s historian.
Roy is survived by his children, Seth (Jennifer) Davis of Marshaltown, Iowa, Anne (Ed) Hemenway of Neligh, and Aaron Davis of Lincoln; seven grandsons; a granddaughter; his sisters, Connie Sloan of Athena, Ore., Judy Gauntz of North Bend, Ore., Patricia Johnson of Coss Bay, Ore., and Pamela (Larry) Kirkpatrick of Eugene, Ore.; and a brother, Richard (Deb) Davis of Neligh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Sheila Davis; and a sister, Cheryl Spencer.