...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison, Platte, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and
Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Roy Boshart

O’NEILL — Services for Roy D. Boshart, 86, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Private inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to services Monday at the church.

Roy Boshart died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Atkinson.

Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

