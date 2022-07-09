O’NEILL — Services for Roy D. Boshart, 86, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Private inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services Monday at the church.
Roy Boshart died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Atkinson.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.