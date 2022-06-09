LAUREL — Services for Roxanne G. Nelson, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roxanne Nelson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Clo A. Shamblen, 81, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Plainview Congregational Church.
WYNOT — Services for Daniel J. Foxhoven, 68, Denver, Colo., formerly of Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gene Borgmann will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Jeremy W. Gross, 44, Salina, Kan., formerly of Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Mike Swanton will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery. Military honors will be…
RAEVILLE — A celebration of life for Rollie Hank, 93, Pierce, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Raeville Rectory in Raeville.
NORFOLK — Services for Russell H. Pollard, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Blank will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
SPALDING — Memorial services and inurnment for Arthur L. Bartlett, 85, Crofton, will be at a later date in Spalding. Arthur Bartlett died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
LYNCH — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Mike Pinkelman will officiate with burial in Scottville Cemetery in rural O’Neill. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228 and Army National …