 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roxanne Meyer

WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Roxanne Meyer died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point. 

Tags

In other news

Tyler Hasebroock

Tyler Hasebroock

STANTON — Services for Tyler B. Hasebroock, 18, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.

Eric Waldow

Eric Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Marilyn Jensen

Marilyn Jensen

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn Jensen, 82, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.

Richard Richter

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, also at a later date.

Sharon Reichmuch

Sharon Reichmuch

COLUMBUS — Services for Sharon (Tomasiewicz) Reichmuth, 56, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Leigh.

Mary Lou Fuerhoff

Mary Lou Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary Lou Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, …

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.

Kitty Sun

Kitty Sun

NORFOLK — Services for Kitty Sun, 97, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Beth Mackeprang

Beth Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara