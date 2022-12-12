WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Roxanne Meyer died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
STANTON — Services for Tyler B. Hasebroock, 18, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.
CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn Jensen, 82, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, also at a later date.
COLUMBUS — Services for Sharon (Tomasiewicz) Reichmuth, 56, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Leigh.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary Lou Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, …
HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Kitty Sun, 97, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.