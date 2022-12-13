 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roxanne Meyer

Roxanne Meyer

WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday and will continue on Friday an hour prior to the service, all at the church.

Roxanne Meyer died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling arrangements.

1952-2022

Roxanne Denice Meyer was born on Jan. 25, 1952, in West Point, the daughter of Kieth Kindschuh and Bernice (Dreyer) Kindschuh. She was baptized on Feb. 24, 1952, and later confirmed on April 13, 1966, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. She attended school in Wisner, graduating on May 20, 1970, as a member of the first class of the Wisner-Pilger Gators.

She was united in marriage to Barry Meyer on Aug. 1, 1970, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Their union brought four children.

Throughout her life, Roxanne spent time as a Teammates Mentor. She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church choir, a member of the Fire Bells (Auxiliary) and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Roxanne lived for her kids and her grandkids. She loved traveling to her kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, spending time and spoiling her grandkids, crafting and scrapbooking, sewing and hosting her family and friends.

Roxanne is survived by her spouse, Barry Meyer of Wisner; children Kandi (Dan) Junior of Elkhorn, Brandi Waterman of Wisner, Kiley Meyer of Wisner and Kasey (Josh) Hopwood of Shelby; grandchildren Kyan Hass of Omaha, Hunter Waterman and Aspin Waterman of Wayne, Alec Sanger of Omaha, Isabel Junior and Sophi Junior of Elkhorn, Allissa Meyer and Ashton Meyer of Omaha, Ariel Meyer of Lincoln, Kaleb Meyer and Adison Meyer of Wisner, Hayden Hopwood and Hudson Hopwood of Shelby; siblings Randy (Deb) Kindschuh of Wentzville, Mo., Rod (Kristi) Kindschuh of Thornton, Colo., Royce (Gabriela) Kindschuh of Sarasota, Fla., and Andrea Williams of Omaha; sister-in-law Tami (Jeff) Rabe of Wisner; and many nieces and nephews. The gift of life continues to live on with her wishes of being an organ donor.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice Kindschuh and Kieth and Betty Kindschuh; parents-in-law Robert and Dorothy Meyer; and brother and sister-in-law Lonnie and Trudy Nilges.

A luncheon at the Wisner City Auditorium will follow the burial.

Tags

In other news

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Caleb Jeppesen

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Joel Kotrous

Joel Kotrous

FREMONT  — Memorial services for Joel L. “Kvida” Kotrous, 65, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Louis Cihlar

Louis Cihlar

CREIGHTON — Louis J. Cihlar, 94, Verdigre, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Robert Woeppel

Robert Woeppel

LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. Woeppel, 78, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St., in Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.

Roxanne Meyer

Roxanne Meyer

WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Richard Richter

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Duane Jansen

Duane Jansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Duane Jansen, 57, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Duane Jansen died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence.

Craig Lambley

Craig Lambley

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63, Akron, Colo., were Dec. 9 at the Brush Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., and a second service was Dec. 10 at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. The Revs. Bruce Beebout and Martin Leeper officiated. Inurnment was in the Grandview C…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara