WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday and will continue on Friday an hour prior to the service, all at the church.
Roxanne Meyer died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling arrangements.
1952-2022
Roxanne Denice Meyer was born on Jan. 25, 1952, in West Point, the daughter of Kieth Kindschuh and Bernice (Dreyer) Kindschuh. She was baptized on Feb. 24, 1952, and later confirmed on April 13, 1966, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. She attended school in Wisner, graduating on May 20, 1970, as a member of the first class of the Wisner-Pilger Gators.
She was united in marriage to Barry Meyer on Aug. 1, 1970, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Their union brought four children.
Throughout her life, Roxanne spent time as a Teammates Mentor. She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church choir, a member of the Fire Bells (Auxiliary) and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Roxanne lived for her kids and her grandkids. She loved traveling to her kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, spending time and spoiling her grandkids, crafting and scrapbooking, sewing and hosting her family and friends.
Roxanne is survived by her spouse, Barry Meyer of Wisner; children Kandi (Dan) Junior of Elkhorn, Brandi Waterman of Wisner, Kiley Meyer of Wisner and Kasey (Josh) Hopwood of Shelby; grandchildren Kyan Hass of Omaha, Hunter Waterman and Aspin Waterman of Wayne, Alec Sanger of Omaha, Isabel Junior and Sophi Junior of Elkhorn, Allissa Meyer and Ashton Meyer of Omaha, Ariel Meyer of Lincoln, Kaleb Meyer and Adison Meyer of Wisner, Hayden Hopwood and Hudson Hopwood of Shelby; siblings Randy (Deb) Kindschuh of Wentzville, Mo., Rod (Kristi) Kindschuh of Thornton, Colo., Royce (Gabriela) Kindschuh of Sarasota, Fla., and Andrea Williams of Omaha; sister-in-law Tami (Jeff) Rabe of Wisner; and many nieces and nephews. The gift of life continues to live on with her wishes of being an organ donor.
Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice Kindschuh and Kieth and Betty Kindschuh; parents-in-law Robert and Dorothy Meyer; and brother and sister-in-law Lonnie and Trudy Nilges.
A luncheon at the Wisner City Auditorium will follow the burial.