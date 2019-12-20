OSMOND — Services for Rowlan Anderson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Brian Bucklew will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2019
Rowlan Dean Anderson, loving spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the age of 76.
Rowlan was born May 6, 1943, in Schaller, Iowa, to Clarence and Althea (Nelson) Anderson. He was confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa on June 1, 1958.
Rowlan graduated from Wausa High School and went on to graduate from Southern State College in Springfield, S.D., in 1966 with his business degree.
On June 25, 1967, Rowlan married the love of his life, Constance Jensen, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. He and Connie taught in Farwell, Elba and Ruskin until 1974, when they moved home to Wausa to take over the family farm.
Rowlan had many things that brought great joy to his life — his beautiful spouse, Connie, his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He loved farming, working at Creighton Livestock Market and spending as much time as he could with his family and friends.
Rowlan brought joy and so much love to his family, friends, and every person he met. His favorite quote to his family was, “Think how good it is going to feel when it stops hurting.”
Rowlan was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Althea Anderson; his stepfather, Nick Suckstorf; and a brother, Roger Anderson.
He is survived by his spouse, Connie; and his three children, Lisa and Donald Johnson of Osmond, Tiffany and Brian Guenther of Osmond and Scott and Skie Anderson of Luverne, Minn. He also leaves behind his amazing grandchildren: Bryce Johnson, Ashley and Jordan Koehler, Benjamin Johnson and dear friend, Megan Jansen, Samantha Johnson, Brock Johnson and dear friend, Claire Vanness, Hailey Johnson and dear friend, Will Wagner, Makenzie Johnson, Riley Anderson and dear friend, Journey Dwire, Parker Johnson, Kaden Anderson and Baylen Guenther; a great-grandchild, Brecklyn Koehler; sisters Nancy Anderson of Norwalk, Iowa, and Linda and Rollie Moody of Springfield; his sister-in-law, Karen Anderson of Owatonna, Minn.; and many beautiful nieces, nephews and friends.