Rosetta Woodbury

Memorial services for Rosetta T. Woodbury, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Worthington, Minn., will be at a later date.
She died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Redwood Valley Funeral Home of Redwood Falls, Minn., is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2020
Rosetta Thelma (Sanow) Woodbury was born March 2, 1930, to Frank and Fanny (Aljets) Sanow in Chandler, Minn. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church and confirmed at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chandler. Rosie attended school in Chandler until the third grade; she then moved with her parents to Garvin, Minn., in 1940. There, she attended School District 52 until eighth grade.
After finishing school, Rosie worked as a nanny and housekeeper for different families.
On May 17, 1957, she married Loren Woodbury in Flandreau, S.D. Rosie worked for Tony Downs in Tracy, Minn., and the Marshall Produce Company until 1962. The couple then moved to Worthington, Minn. There, Rosie worked at Campbell Soup Company for 25 years before retiring in 1988. She and Loren later moved to Echo, Minn., where she worked for Hoffco Inc. until 1998. They both retired and moved to Kohles Acres in Crofton in September 2002.
Loren passed away on Jan. 4, 2003, after 45 years of marriage.
Rosie enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower garden. You could often find her cooking and baking for everyone she loved. She enjoyed embroidery and, in most recent years, making quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosie especially loved spending time with her family and many friends.
Rosetta is survived by her children, Terry (Joyce) Woodbury of Crofton, Jerome (Nadine) Woodbury of Worthington, Lowell (Wanda) Woodbury of Sprit Lake, Iowa, Cheryl Haas of Chaska, Minn., Lydell (Lorrie) Woodbury of Norfolk, Lori Ann Matthys (Joe Hansen) of Sioux City and Todd Woodbury of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 16 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a grandson, Adam; a great-grandson, Aidan; seven brothers and five sisters.
