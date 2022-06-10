Rosemary York

LINCOLN — Services for Rosemary (Scdoris) York, 70, Lincoln will begin with a 9:30 a.m. rosary on Monday, June 13, at Calvary Chapel, 3880 L St., in Lincoln. Mass will follow.
1951-2022
Rosemary (Scdoris) York passed away on June 7, 2022.
Rosemary was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Lincoln. She attended school at Sacred Heart Elementary and graduated from Pius X High School. She then worked for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for nearly 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Erin Scdoris Pierce, a son-in-law, Kerry, and three grandsons of Norfolk. She has a large family of siblings, nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Rosella Scdoris; a brother, Tom; and a sister, Patty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Villa Marie School.