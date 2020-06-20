Rosemary Westerhold

STANTON — Services for Rosemary E. Westerhold, 86, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Interment will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the church. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
She died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1933-2020
Rosemary Elizabeth was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Howells, to Ben and Mary (Busch) Wieneke. She attended school in West Point.
On April 18, 1953, Rosemary was united in marriage to Edward Westerhold of Pender in Stanton. To this union, the couple was blessed with five children, Bruce, Timothy, Jay, Kristy and Christopher.
She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pender in 1954.
The family lived and farmed near Pender and moved to Stanton in 1958. Rosemary worked at several cafes in Stanton and was a baker at Ken’s Market in Stanton.
Rosemary was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children Bruce Westerhold of Clarkson, Tim Westerhold of Norfolk, Jay (Linda) Westerhold of Omaha, Kristy (Richard) Reikofski of Norfolk and Christopher Westerhold of Stanton, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and sister Margaret (Richard) Hilliges of Stanton.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant brother Edward, and brother Bernard.
