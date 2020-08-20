Rosemary Peyton

STANTON — Services for Rosemary A. Peyton, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Stanton.
She died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Born Nov. 29, 1944, in Norfolk, Rosemary was the daughter of Arthur and Ida (Jirovec) Petersen and was the middle of seven children. She graduated from Stanton High School in 1963.
She married Jack Peyton on Dec. 5, 1965, at Colorado Springs, Colo. Rosemary formerly lived in Trenton, Mo., and Tucson, Ariz., before moving back to Stanton. Upon returning to Stanton, she managed Casey’s for many years and also worked at Emmett’s Food Town.
Rosemary was an avid reader, enjoyed Sudoku and loved British historical dramas. She will be remembered for her sharp wit and disdain for the mundane.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton.
Rosemary was predeceased by her spouse, Jack Elliott Peyton, on May 14, 1994; her parents; and her brother, Jon Petersen.
Survivors include her sons, Steve (Heather) Peyton of Story City, Iowa, and Matt Peyton of Stanton; her three grandchildren, Ashley, Haley and Aaron; and a great-grandson, Jackson. Also surviving are five brothers and sisters, Joan Tomasek of Beckley, W. Va., Marilynn (Kenneth) Evans of Schenectady, N.Y., Margaret (John) Flory of Morristown, N.J., Jim (Denise) Petersen of Texarkana, Ark., and Dan (Janet) Petersen of Papillion. Rosemary had many nieces and nephews.
St. Peter’s Church Choir will be accompanied on organ by Marianne Psotta.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.