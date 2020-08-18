STANTON — Services for Rosemary Peyton, 75, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — A celebration of life for Darrell Allvin, 64, Wayne, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Bressler Park in Wayne.
MADISON — Private services for Betty L. Ray, 90, Madison, will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Glenn Gibbs, 69, Grand Island, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Plainview in Plainview.
NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, of rural Center will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White-Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Blessed Redeemer Cemetery in Howe Creek.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Daniel D. Moler Sr., 65, of Battle Creek will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Norfolk Church of Christ.
WINSIDE — Graveside services for Virgil L. Rohlff, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. Military rites will be conducted.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Henry G. “Huck” Starkel, 81, Norfolk and Mapleton, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites by American Leg…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Joseph Finn and Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites …