STANTON — Services for Rosemary Kumm, 92, Stanton, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Minnick Funeral Home of Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2020
Rosemary Elizabeth Kumm was born on Sept. 10, 1928, on the family farm in the Haymow Precinct of Stanton County to Elmer and Antonia (Bohaboj) Kander.
She was baptized and confirmed by the Rev. Rudolph Norden at St John’s Lutheran Church in rural Howells. She attended rural School District 38 through eighth grade and received many awards throughout her grade school years.
During her childhood, she and her brother, John, and sister Evelyn helped with the farm chores, which also included hand picking the corn crop, learning a strong work ethic throughout her childhood.
Rosemary graduated from Stanton High School, receiving many honors, in 1945 at the age of 16. After graduating, she was employed as a bookkeeper for the Scherer Auto Co. in Pilger.
She met LaVine Kumm, the love of her life, at a dance. LaVine said when he saw her across the room at that dance, he decided then that he “wanted to dance with that girl for the rest of his life.” They were married at St. John’s in rural Howells by the Rev. Norden on Dec. 1, 1946.
They started their life together on a farm at rural Wisner but moved and made their final home outside of Stanton.
Rosemary farmed alongside her spouse and two of their three sons throughout their life together.
LaVine and Rosemary were charter members of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton, where she was active in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and ladies aid.
Her faith in Jesus was the foundation of her life. She taught her children and grandchildren to also believe.
Rosie, as we all called her, enjoyed gardening, sewing and baking — with her fresh bread being famous among the family.
Rosie and LaVine enjoyed their Sundays, dancing all over the Midwest, making many lifelong friends along the way.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, LaVine; brothers John and Edwin; and sister Evelyn Coufal.
She is survived by her sons, Randall (Evy) Kumm of Blair, Russell (Jerri) Kumm of Stanton and Dwight (Judy) Kumm of Pilger; eight grandchildren Daryl (Ann) Kumm, Bryan (Katie) Kumm and Sarah Kumm; Brandon Kumm and Whitney Kumm; Amy (Kumm) Shaner, Nick (MaRanda) Kumm, and Steve (Emily) Kumm; 13 great grandchildren, Anthina Kumm, Tristan Kumm; Kayla, Alea (Chris), Quintin and Caleb Shaner; Izzabella, Zakkary and Zander Kumm; Kaden and Kane Kumm; a brother, Bob; and sisters JoAnn (Milton) Schwartz and Carolyn Tutin.