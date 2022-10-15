Services for Rosemary (Williams) Grant, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colo. Inurnment will be at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.
Rosemary Grant died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
1940-2022
Rosemary was born in Ord on Jan. 20, 1940, the youngest child of Wilford and Mary Williams. She grew up in Grand Island, where her father owned and operated PCT Stages (Popcorn Trailways) bus line which served the local area. She graduated from Grand Island High School.
Rosemary met the love of her life, Donald Grant, when he was DJing at KRGI Radio Station in Grand Island. After their marriage in 1958, Don and Rosemary lived in Nebraska and Iowa before moving to Fort Collins, Colo., in 1964, when Don joined KCOL Radio. Their two sons, Jon and Jay, were born in Nebraska but grew up in Fort Collins, where the family was active in the growing community. They later lived again in Norfolk and returned to Fort Collins upon retirement.
Rosemary was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed family gatherings, giving gifts, warm hugs and laughter. She cherished lifelong friendships, was an avid reader, green thumb gardener and had many furry friends blessed by her generous care.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her spouse, Don; grandson Jay Williams II; brothers Harold (Jean), Carlyle (Martha) and Maurice (LaVonne); brother-in-law Robert Grant; sister-in-law Maureen Laux; in-laws Vernon and Lucille Laux; and parents Wilford and Mary Williams.
Rosemary is survived by her sons and their families, including four grandchildren and “Nanny’s Nine” great-grandchildren.
Condolences can be left at https://www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.