 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosemary Grant

Rosemary Grant

Services for Rosemary (Williams) Grant, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colo. Inurnment will be at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.

Rosemary Grant died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

1940-2022

Rosemary was born in Ord on Jan. 20, 1940, the youngest child of Wilford and Mary Williams. She grew up in Grand Island, where her father owned and operated PCT Stages (Popcorn Trailways) bus line which served the local area. She graduated from Grand Island High School.

Rosemary met the love of her life, Donald Grant, when he was DJing at KRGI Radio Station in Grand Island. After their marriage in 1958, Don and Rosemary lived in Nebraska and Iowa before moving to Fort Collins, Colo., in 1964, when Don joined KCOL Radio. Their two sons, Jon and Jay, were born in Nebraska but grew up in Fort Collins, where the family was active in the growing community. They later lived again in Norfolk and returned to Fort Collins upon retirement.

Rosemary was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed family gatherings, giving gifts, warm hugs and laughter. She cherished lifelong friendships, was an avid reader, green thumb gardener and had many furry friends blessed by her generous care.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her spouse, Don; grandson Jay Williams II; brothers Harold (Jean), Carlyle (Martha) and Maurice (LaVonne); brother-in-law Robert Grant; sister-in-law Maureen Laux; in-laws Vernon and Lucille Laux; and parents Wilford and Mary Williams.

Rosemary is survived by her sons and their families, including four grandchildren and “Nanny’s Nine” great-grandchildren.

Condolences can be left at https://www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Thomas Graber

Thomas Graber

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Thomas P. “Tom” Graber, 83, Norfolk, will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Elks Lodge, 6410 S. 96th St., in Omaha.

Richard Lovig

Richard Lovig

NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by United…

Karen Eddy

Karen Eddy

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment also will be at a later date at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.

Lyndie Wadsworth

Lyndie Wadsworth

TILDEN — Graveside services for Lyndie Wadsworth, 70, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.

Evelyn Bartak

Evelyn Bartak

MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Karen Eddy

Karen Eddy

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment also will be at a later date at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.

Thomas Graber

Thomas Graber

A celebration of life for Thomas P. “Tom” Graber, 83, Norfolk, will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Elks Lodge, 6410 S. 96th St., in Omaha.

Ronald Lange

Ronald Lange

RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald A. “Ron” Lange, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Ronald Lange died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Vernon Loberg

Vernon Loberg

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara