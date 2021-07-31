MADISON — Services for Rosella Nykodym, 96, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Humphrey.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Nykodym died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1924-2021
Rosella was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph and Mary (Wegener) Bruckner on Aug. 3, 1924, in Humphrey. She attended St. Francis School. She helped on the family farm.
Rosella married Frank Nykodym on Jan. 10, 1945, in Humphrey. She was a homemaker who liked her garden and flowers. Rosella enjoyed dancing and helping at the church. She worked with Frank on the family farm. In 1977, the family moved to Madison.
She is survived by her five children: Ron, Frank Jr., Marlene, Norm and Don; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Rosella was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Frank; son Roger; seven sisters, Adeline Widhalm, Elizabeth Fuchs, Clara Groteluschen, Mary Carson, Elsie Crumley, Ida and Anna, who died in infancy; and three brothers, John Bruckner, Lawrence Bruckner and Joseph Bruckner.
