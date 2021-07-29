MADISON — Services for Rosella Nykodym, 96, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Nykodym died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home.
LONG PINE — Graveside memorial services for Chad B. Stec, 44, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
NIOBRARA — Services for Dessivee Wright, 31, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Ponca Agency Building in Niobrara. Burial will be in Ponca Cemetery in Niobrara.
STUART — Services for Rudina Wewel Thayer, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Newport and Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Jeanette “Traci” (Bittenger) Doten, 66, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Fellowship Bible Church, 1011 Hale Ave., in Newman Grove. Private burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
LONG PINE — A celebration of life for Donald R. Goodnight of Long Pine will be from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Long Pine Community Center. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash. He donated his body to the University of Nebraska for an…
WISNER — Services for Elvera Rabe, 96, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
BASSETT — Services for Betty J. Christensen, 94, Newport, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Evenson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Daniel H. Gould, 68, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.