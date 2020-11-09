O’NEILL — Memorial visitation for Rose Swenson, 88, Atkinson, will be Monday, Nov. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
Rose passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home, not far from her birthplace in rural Atkinson.
Rose Mildred Osborne was born to Floyd and Helen (Malloy) Osborne on Sept. 11, 1932, in Atkinson. Rose was born and raised in the Atkinson area. She was very close with her parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins throughout her life. Family was of the utmost importance to her.
Rose graduated from Atkinson High School in 1950 and taught in a country school for a year before marrying LeRoy Swenson, who had come from Winthrop, Minn., to work at the Lee Ranch. Following LeRoy’s military service, the couple lived in Omaha. She worked at Mutual of Omaha before starting a family with LeRoy. They had four children: Rose, Susan, Roy and Roger.
In 1971, the family moved to Norfolk, where Rose began working for the Internal Revenue Service. She enjoyed her career not only because the work was interesting, but also for the opportunity to travel, learn and create lifelong friendships with colleagues. Rose worked for the IRS for 26 years until her retirement in 2002.
Rose was the primary caregiver for her beloved mother, Helen, for the last years of Helen’s life. During this time, Rose and LeRoy returned to the family farm in Atkinson, where they built their retirement home. Rose was very interested in interior design and architecture and loved designing and decorating their “dream home.”
Rose is survived by her four children and nine grandchildren: Rose (spouse Ardell) and their three children, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Wyatt Johnson of San Jose, Calif.; Susan (spouse Alan) and their two daughters, Katherine (spouse John) Akridge and Josephine Brookes of Oakland, Calif.; Roy (spouse Deb) and their two sons, Gus (spouse Cassandra) and Leo Swenson of Springfield; and Roger Swenson (spouse Kris) and their two children, Alex and Erika Swenson of Blair; in-laws Sandy Osborne of Atkinson, Ruth Osborne of Dewey, Ariz., Janet Russell of Shoreline, Wash., Maridee (spouse Rick) Weber of Redding, Calif.; and Sheila Swenson.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Helen (Malloy) and Floyd Osborne; her four siblings, Floyd Osborne, James Osborne, Mary (Osborne) Corkle and Thomas Osborne; her spouse, LeRoy Swenson; and her in-laws, Barb Osborne, Ron Swenson, Jerry Russell, Judy Swenson and Carolyn Swenson.