Rose Mary Coan

EMERSON — Services for Rose Mary (Heimann) Coan, 94, of Emerson will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emerson with the Rev. Mark Bridgman officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Emerson.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson.
———
Rose Mary (Heimann) Coan passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Pender Hospital surrounded by her family.
Rosemary was born Jan. 3, 1929, near West Point to parents Joseph and Eva (Yosten) Heimann. She grew up on a farm near West Point and received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College. She taught at a rural country school near Wisner.
On Sept. 12, 1953, she married Leonard Coan of Emerson at Monterey church in Cuming County. They lived in Emerson and had seven children. After Leonard‘s passing in 1989, she lived in Emerson for the remainder of her life. One of her great joys was spending time with her many “littles” (grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren). She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Altar Society, was a substitute teacher at Sacred Heart School, worked for Emerson Elementary School, ESU 1 in Wakefield and the Emerson Senior Center. She moved to Heritage of Emerson in 2017.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (Terry) Potter of Jefferson, S.D., Sharon (Larry) Saylor of Heber, Springs, Ark., Dan Coan of Gretna, Dale (Kris) Coan of Norfolk, Jean (Mike) Kaechele of Omaha and Alan Coan of Laramie, Wyo.; her brother, Joe Heimann and spouse Stella of Louisville, Ky.; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Alice Kelly of Emerson, Elaine Meyer of North Sioux City and Mary Ann (Fred) Hendricks of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leonard Coan; daughter Rita Tittle; parents Joseph and Eva Heimann; and sisters Joanne Hegwer, Shirley, Bruce, Angela Taylor and Lucille Nohrenberg.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.