ELGIN — Services for Rose Marie Schueths, 86, Elgin, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. John Norman and Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elgin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Rose Marie Schueths died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Church in Elgin.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.