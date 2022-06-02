MONTEREY — Services for Rose Marie Peitzmeier, 87, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Monterey (rural West Point). The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake and rosary and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with arrangements.
Rose Marie Peitzmeier died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Maintenance and Cemetery Fund and Franciscan Healthcare.
1934-2022
Rose Marie was born Oct. 25, 1934, on the family farm north of Dodge to Aloys and Gertrude (Kaup) Meister. She attended St. Boniface Catholic School at Monterey and then continued her education at Dodge High School.
Upon graduation, she worked for various neighbors and relatives until her marriage to Robert Peitzmeier on Feb. 11, 1959, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey.
Rose Marie was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey, the altar society and the Christian Mothers, serving on various committees. She generously supported a number of church and community events over the years.
Rose Marie loved her life as a farmer’s spouse, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She loved to bake, take care of her large garden, play cards, visit with friends and take care of her grandchildren.
Rose Marie loved to play bingo at local churches throughout the week and even continued her love of the game at the nursing home. She loved to keep track of the local news, weather and farm markets, when not watching “The Price is Right.”
As her parents aged, she became their primary caregiver.
Rose Marie’s love for her grandchildren showed as she attended most of their functions and shared special time with them.
Survivors include her daughters, Lola and Jeff Mohr of Lincoln and Linda Brabec of Leigh; her sons, Dale Peitzmeier of West Point and Kevin and Sue Peitzmeier of Omaha; grandchildren Stephanie and Fred Zwahlen, Chris and Ashley Mohr, Rodney and Ashley Brabec, Amy and Dwight Ohlde, Megan Brabec and Blake Matthies, Kyle Herout, Cody Herout and Paige Peitzmeier; great-grandchildren, Tom and Leo Zwahlen, Mia and Zoe Mohr, Kenna, Ellie and Mason Brabec, Brecken and Cayson Ohlde, Chelsy and Kendal Matthies; sisters-in-law Mary Ann Ruskamp of West Point, Millie and Dan Rief of Columbus and Lorie Endsley of Olathe, Kan.; brothers-in-law Andy and DiAnn Peitzmeier of Norfolk and Ambrose and Pauline Peitzmeier of West Point; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert in 2013; infant son, Gerard in 1969; her parents, Aloys and Gertrude Meister; son-in-law Ken Brabec; great-grandson Trevor Brabec; and in-laws Henry and Nell Peitzmeier, Joe and MaryAnn Peitzmeier, Norbert Ruskamp, Helen Peitzmeier and Bill Endsley.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind words and support. Lunch will be at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church basement in Dodge following the burial.