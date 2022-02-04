 Skip to main content
Rose Marie Brabec

CLARKSON — Services for Rose M. Brabec, 88, Clarkson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church, and will resume an hour prior to services on Saturday.

Rose Marie Brabec died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Clarkson Christian Daycare, Clarkson Fire & Rescue or St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

1933-2022

Rose Marie was born on Dec. 2, 1933, to Fred and Mary (Evert) Pieper.

On Oct. 6, 1953, Rose Marie was united in marriage to Steve Brabec Jr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Taber. To this union, 10 children were born: Linda, Kathy, Kenny, Teresa, Ronnie, Kevin, Lavaine, Lorraine, Gary and Orin.

Rose Marie was a member of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and the altar society. She donated her time during the annual Czech Days and Fall Festival.

Rose Marie helped her spouse on the farm and enjoyed gardening, canning, baking bread, kolaches and pies.

Rose Marie’s biggest joy was spending time with family and friends playing cards and board games.

Rose Marie always had time to stop in to visit those that were sick or needed a friend to visit with and all those visits were gifted with her famous kolaches.

Rose Marie is survived by her spouse, Steve Brabec Jr.; son Orin Brabec of Clarkson; daughter Linda Belsky of Dodge and family Andrew (Crystal) Belsky, Kinzie and Kaidence of Gretna, Kylie and Zach Ebling, Adalia, Ashtyn and Allison of Dodge; daughter Kathy and Dave Grunwald of Webster City, Iowa, and family Brian Miller, Rocco and Broden of Webster City, Chris Miller, Liam and Libbie of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Amanda and Jason Rowe, Michael and Quinton of Linwood, Kan.; daughter-in-law Linda Brabec of Leigh and family Rodney and Ashley Brabec, Kenna, Ellie and Mason of Clearwater, Amy and Dwight Ohlde, Brecken and Cayson of Clarkson, Meg Brabec, Chelsy and Kendal of Clarkson; daughter Teresa and Randy Baker of Lincoln and family Derek Cox, Isaac, Caleb and Emily of Norfolk and Brooke Cox of Lincoln; son Ronnie and Robin Brabec of Axtell and family Jacy Holmes, Leighton and Rylan of Kearney, Spencer Brabec of Lincoln; son Kevin and Trina Brabec and family Kiara and Brayden Brabec of Clarkson; daughter Lavaine and James Moore and family Jacob and Josh Moore of Lincoln; daughter Lorraine Moore and family Paige and Kelsey Moore of Clarkson and Kayla and Dustin Schlote, Ryker and Brooklyn of Norfolk; son Gary and Jodi Brabec of Clarkson and family Dwight Brabec of Winside, MaGyver and Cheyenne Brabec of Clarkson; and a special granddaughter, Katharine Ost of Germany; brother Bob (Johnnie) Pieper of Norfolk; sister Lucille Jonas of Clarkson; sister-in-law Marcella Skarda of Papillion; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harley and Ann Marie Swanson of Elkhorn; and brother-in-law Lumir Brabec of Octavia; and many other relatives.

Rose Marie was preceded in death by son Ken Brabec; son-in-law Bob Belsky; three grandchildren, Stephanie Belsky, Mathew Miller and Amber Cox; and a great-grandchild, Trevor Brabec; parents Fred and Mary Pieper; father- and mother-in-law Steve and Libbie Brabec; brother-in-law Roland Brabec; son-in-law and sister Gerard and Lavina Langhorst; son-in-law and sister Chuck and Elaine Vrba; sister Joan Brichacek; sister-in-law Pat Brabec and brother-in-law Bub Skarda.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

