Rose Ann Huismann

Rose Ann Huismann

MADISON — Private services for Rose Ann Huismann, 85, Madison, will be at a later date.

Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison, followed by a vigil.

She died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Rose Ann, the daughter of Joe and Carrie (Molasek) Molacek, was born on Dec. 23, 1934, in Clarkson. She was raised on the family farm north of Clarkson and attended the Clarkson School District.

On March 12, 1952, Rose Ann married Gerhard Huismann Jr. They briefly lived in Virginia Beach, Va., while he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following the war, they farmed east of Madison.

In 1992, they moved to Madison while continuing to farm until Gerhard’s death in 1996.

Rose married Keith Robley of Lyons in 1999. They lived in Madison until 2018, when she took up residence at Countryside Home in Madison.

Rose was a lifelong member of St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. She was active in the church. She was a member and participant of the Ladies V.FW in Madison for many years.

She spent 20 years working in housekeeping at Countryside Home in Madison, along with raising three boys and helping with the farming. She was an animal lover with many pets and farm animals over the years. She enjoyed the activities of her children and grandchildren.

Rose is survived by her children, Larry and Renee (Ropte) Huismann of Johnstown, Colo., Terry and Laurie (Schultz) Huismann of Omaha and Gary and Diane (Finkral) Huismann of Madison; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Kucera of Fremont.

She was preceded by parents; her spouse, Gerhard; an infant daughter; two brothers, Jerome Molacek and Vincent Molacek; and two sisters, Marcy Steiner and Gladys Molacek.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at P.O. Box 308, Madison, NE 68748.

