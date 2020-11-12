You have permission to edit this article.
Rose Ann Huismann

MADISON — Services for Rose Ann Huismann, 85, of Madison are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Mark Tomes

Mark Tomes of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, died peacefully at his home on Friday, Nov. 2, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Due to the pandemic, no services are planned. He had donated his body to science.

Lorraine Vacha

CLARKSON — Services for Lorraine Vacha, 90, Clarkson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Marvin Walmsley

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin J. Walmsley, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Angeline Vanek

NORFOLK — Services for Angeline Vanek, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Joseph Eichelberger

WEST POINT — Services for Joseph Eichelberger, 68, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Darrell Papstein

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Darrell D. Papstein, 52, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Marjorie Brandow

COLERIDGE — Private services for Marjorie K. Brandow, 83, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Michelle Bulau

O’NEILL — Private services for Michelle J. (Shoemaker) Bulau, 36, O’Neill, will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in O’Neill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

