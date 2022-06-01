A celebration of life for Rose Ann Daniel, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date this summer.
1943-2022
Rose Ann Daniel died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Rose Ann was born Sept. 19, 1943, in Norfolk to Melvon and Daisy Viola (Long) Vollbrecht. She was raised on the family farm in Stanton County and graduated from Stanton High School in 1961. Rose furthered her education, graduating with a master’s degree in teaching from Wayne State College.
On June 17, 1962, Rose Ann married Terry Daniel at St. Luke’s Church in Stanton. The couple was blessed with two sons, Nick and Cory, and one daughter, Teri Lynn.
Rose Ann taught schools in Nebraska at Districts 38 and 48 in Stanton County and District 87 near Norfolk. Eventually, she moved to Washington State, teaching at St. Joseph’s in Sunnyside, Wash., and finishing her career at Toppenish’s Garfield Elementary as a librarian retiring with over 40 years of teaching.
Rose Ann loved books and reading. She especially loved reading to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they have many fond memories of her working at the book fairs and getting to pick out books with her. She enjoyed traveling with family, working with Terry on all of their many roses and flowers and loved working on her family tree.
Rose Ann is survived by her loving spouse of almost 60 years, Terry Daniel of Meridian, Idaho; her children, Nick and spouse Lisa of Sunnyside, Wash., Cory of Stanton and Teri Lynn of Meridian, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Natasha, Taylor, Tarrin, Calista, Amber, Kiryn and Maci; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Nancy (Dick) Hunt of Middleton, Idaho; half-brothers Don (Cindy) Vollbrecht of Norfolk and Ron Vollbrecht of Stanton; sister-in-law Donna Vollbrecht of Stanton; and many loved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Arnold (Butch) Vollbrecht; a sister, JoAnn Buckendahl; a grandson, Keifer Daniel; and special aunt, Myrna Vollbrecht.
A special thank you goes to Bluebird Hospice for the care and support for Rose Ann during this difficult time.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, your local Public Libraries or to the family for further designation.