 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rose Ann Daniel

Rose Ann Daniel

A celebration of life for Rose Ann Daniel, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date this summer.

1943-2022

Rose Ann Daniel died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Rose Ann was born Sept. 19, 1943, in Norfolk to Melvon and Daisy Viola (Long) Vollbrecht. She was raised on the family farm in Stanton County and graduated from Stanton High School in 1961. Rose furthered her education, graduating with a master’s degree in teaching from Wayne State College.

On June 17, 1962, Rose Ann married Terry Daniel at St. Luke’s Church in Stanton. The couple was blessed with two sons, Nick and Cory, and one daughter, Teri Lynn.

Rose Ann taught schools in Nebraska at Districts 38 and 48 in Stanton County and District 87 near Norfolk. Eventually, she moved to Washington State, teaching at St. Joseph’s in Sunnyside, Wash., and finishing her career at Toppenish’s Garfield Elementary as a librarian retiring with over 40 years of teaching.

Rose Ann loved books and reading. She especially loved reading to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they have many fond memories of her working at the book fairs and getting to pick out books with her. She enjoyed traveling with family, working with Terry on all of their many roses and flowers and loved working on her family tree.

Rose Ann is survived by her loving spouse of almost 60 years, Terry Daniel of Meridian, Idaho; her children, Nick and spouse Lisa of Sunnyside, Wash., Cory of Stanton and Teri Lynn of Meridian, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Natasha, Taylor, Tarrin, Calista, Amber, Kiryn and Maci; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Nancy (Dick) Hunt of Middleton, Idaho; half-brothers Don (Cindy) Vollbrecht of Norfolk and Ron Vollbrecht of Stanton; sister-in-law Donna Vollbrecht of Stanton; and many loved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Arnold (Butch) Vollbrecht; a sister, JoAnn Buckendahl; a grandson, Keifer Daniel; and special aunt, Myrna Vollbrecht.

A special thank you goes to Bluebird Hospice for the care and support for Rose Ann during this difficult time.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, your local Public Libraries or to the family for further designation.

Tags

In other news

Gayle Olsen

Gayle Olsen

ALBION — Services for Gayle A. Olsen, 75, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Albion.

John Gilman

John Gilman

NORFOLK — Services for John C. Gilman, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

George Hirschbach

George Hirschbach

HARTINGTON — Services for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

Audrey Schlack

Audrey Schlack

Memorial services and inurnment for Audrey V. Schlack, 96, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, in Boulder, Colo.

Ronald Gerber

Ronald Gerber

RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, were scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. John Andrews and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating and burial in the parish cemetery.

Imogene Baier

Imogene Baier

WAYNE — A celebration of life for Imogene Baier, 83, Wayne, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Wayne City Auditorium’s north meeting room, 220 N. Pearl St., in Wayne.

Donald Olsen

Donald Olsen

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Olsen died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Columbus.

Jerome Kallhoff

Jerome Kallhoff

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerome Kallhoff died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Lowell Thoma

Lowell Thoma

NORFOLK — Services for Lowell A. Thoma, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lowell Thoma died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara