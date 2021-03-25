Rosalind Lamson

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Rosalind “Roz” Lamson, 70, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave, in Norfolk. She died Aug. 13, 2020, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Lee Smith, 70, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
CARROLL — Memorial services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Carroll City Auditorium.
CREIGHTON — Services for Deborah “Debbie” Kuhlman, 66, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
OAKDALE — Graveside service for Franklin D. Griffith, 81, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate.
STUART — Services for Joan F. Murphy, 86, Stuart, were March 15 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. James Weeder officiated and burial was in the parish cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.